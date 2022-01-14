Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after buying an additional 711,248 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $145,481,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after purchasing an additional 221,860 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,922,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,630.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 109,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,172,000 after buying an additional 103,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SEDG opened at $260.43 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.72.
In other news, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,305 shares of company stock worth $18,474,212. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Guggenheim upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.08.
SolarEdge Technologies Profile
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
