Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after buying an additional 711,248 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $145,481,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after purchasing an additional 221,860 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,922,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,630.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 109,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,172,000 after buying an additional 103,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG opened at $260.43 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.72.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,305 shares of company stock worth $18,474,212. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Guggenheim upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.08.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

