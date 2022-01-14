Ieq Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,789 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $74,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,224.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,443.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3,429.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Forty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,201.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

