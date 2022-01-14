Ieq Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,789 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $74,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com stock opened at $3,224.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,443.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3,429.23.
In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Forty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,201.88.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.