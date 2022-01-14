Ieq Capital LLC Invests $230,000 in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $204.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.41. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $208.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.78.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

