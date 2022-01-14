Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $76.58 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $77.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average of $67.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.91.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.