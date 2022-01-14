Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,108,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,176,000 after acquiring an additional 214,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,822,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,713,769,000 after purchasing an additional 323,674 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,641,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $536,593,000 after purchasing an additional 75,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,558,000 after purchasing an additional 116,625 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 11.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,745,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,413,000 after purchasing an additional 280,862 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NTRS opened at $133.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.59 and a 200-day moving average of $117.41. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $88.20 and a one year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

