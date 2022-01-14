IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average is $61.08. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $127.11.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $68,116.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,986,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,241,000 after purchasing an additional 189,760 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 22.7% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 73.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 745,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,017,000 after acquiring an additional 314,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 640,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

