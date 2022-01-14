IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of IGM Financial stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $38.44. The stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.4514 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 5.02%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

