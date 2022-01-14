IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 863,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,590 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $100,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,013,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,150,270,000 after acquiring an additional 812,865 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,398,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,079,000 after acquiring an additional 190,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,297,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,509,000 after purchasing an additional 434,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,665,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,291,000 after purchasing an additional 954,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

Shares of NYSE INFO traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.39. 25,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,492. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 1.01. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $83.26 and a 52-week high of $135.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.77.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

