IHT Real Estate Protocol Trading 12.6% Higher This Week (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $525,953.70 and approximately $28,382.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IHT Real Estate Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00058049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006903 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.