Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $412.00 price objective on the life sciences company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $432.72.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $443.69.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $400.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,607. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $378.61 and a 200 day moving average of $429.01. Illumina has a twelve month low of $341.03 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Illumina will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $129,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,189 shares of company stock valued at $5,024,576. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Illumina by 5.4% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 1.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Illumina by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 2.8% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

