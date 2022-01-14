Image Scan (LON:IGE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.68

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.68 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.19 ($0.04). Image Scan shares last traded at GBX 3.05 ($0.04), with a volume of 242,736 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.78. The stock has a market cap of £4.24 million and a PE ratio of 14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Image Scan Holdings Plc manufactures and sells portable X-ray systems for security and counter terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, and ThreatScan-LSC X-ray systems; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi cabinet based x-ray systems and AXIS conveyor systems; AXIS archway systems walk-through metal detectors; and vehicle screening systems which includes SVXi, ThreatScan, and ThreatSpect software X-ray systems for high security building and facility, explosive ordnance disposal, border control and custom, mass transit locations, stadia and events, and mail room screening applications.

