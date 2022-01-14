Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Paula J. Swain Sells 10,870 Shares

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $796,879.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $73.65 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $812.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Incyte by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 28,875 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Incyte by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.