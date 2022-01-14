Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Paula J. Swain Sells 10,870 Shares

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $796,879.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $73.65 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $812.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.73.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).
