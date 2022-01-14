IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 335 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.8% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the third quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 456,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,601,000 after acquiring an additional 35,695 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.8% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 60,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.78.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $598.13. 27,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,860. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $235.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $636.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $587.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.