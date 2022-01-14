IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $60.70. 138,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,080,447. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.14. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEM shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. raised their price target on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,273,345. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.