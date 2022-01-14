IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $689.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $667.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $627.42. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Edward Jones cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.