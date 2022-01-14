IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,101,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Fiserv by 27.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 76.7% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 103,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,208,000 after buying an additional 91,932 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,537,434.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FISV traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $108.63. 49,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.62. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

