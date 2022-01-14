IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $5.25 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,946 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 583 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,439,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 133,243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 124,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,459,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.61. 59,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,486. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.45.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.08.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

