IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 242 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 10,444.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $500,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTRS traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $132.47. 4,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,425. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.41. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $88.20 and a 52-week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

