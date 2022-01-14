Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Update

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the December 15th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:ICHBF remained flat at $$7.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
