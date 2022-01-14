Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Update

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the December 15th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ICHBF remained flat at $$7.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45.

Get Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It offers commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.