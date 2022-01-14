Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $28.00. Approximately 342,588 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,804,663 shares.The stock last traded at $25.65 and had previously closed at $25.75.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

