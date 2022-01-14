Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.97.

Shares of INFY opened at $25.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.89. Infosys has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Infosys by 46.8% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 948,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after acquiring an additional 302,533 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Infosys by 141.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,766,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,659 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Infosys by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,601,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,634,000 after purchasing an additional 269,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,816,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,558,000 after acquiring an additional 737,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 228,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 18,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

