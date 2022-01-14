Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INBX. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of INBX stock opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.26. Inhibrx has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $47.90.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,093.94% and a negative return on equity of 150.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inhibrx will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Inhibrx by 188.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Inhibrx by 228.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Inhibrx during the second quarter worth about $605,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Inhibrx by 221.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Inhibrx by 135.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

