Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.88 per share, for a total transaction of $14,470,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $61.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.67.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASAN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Asana by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Asana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

