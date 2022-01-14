Insider Buying: Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Director Acquires 8,000 Shares of Stock

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Director Joshua Schechter bought 8,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Landec stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.94. 3,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,008. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Landec Co. has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

Get Landec alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Landec by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Landec by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Landec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Landec by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Landec by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,205,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,810,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.