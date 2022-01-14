Insider Buying: Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Director Acquires 8,000 Shares of Stock

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Director Joshua Schechter bought 8,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Landec stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.94. 3,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,008. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Landec Co. has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.88.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.
About Landec
Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.
