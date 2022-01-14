Insider Buying: ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Acquires 19,400 Shares of Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $20,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

On Monday, January 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 8,235 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,399.70.

On Friday, January 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 22,529 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $23,204.87.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 9,494 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $9,683.88.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 500,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $475,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 230,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00.

ServiceSource International stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $108.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.87.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $48.58 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ServiceSource International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in ServiceSource International by 14.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 25,312 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in ServiceSource International by 3.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 791,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,337 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in ServiceSource International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.