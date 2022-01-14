Insider Buying: Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Insider Buys 57 Shares of Stock

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) insider Shaun Wills bought 57 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.57) per share, with a total value of £149.91 ($203.49).

LON SDRY traded down GBX 12.63 ($0.17) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 253.88 ($3.45). 514,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of £208.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 273.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 319.58. Superdry plc has a 12-month low of GBX 194 ($2.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 493 ($6.69).

Get Superdry alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Superdry to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 390 ($5.29) to GBX 425 ($5.77) in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.79) target price on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.09) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.09) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 401 ($5.44).

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.