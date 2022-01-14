Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $379,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOX. KeyCorp raised their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BOX by 31.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BOX by 379.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of BOX by 7.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

