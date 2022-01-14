Insider Selling: DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CFO Sells 4,700 Shares of Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $538,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Navdeep Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,726,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.32. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.20 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

