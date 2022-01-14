Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CEO Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $11,352,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $12,344,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $19,000,000.00.

NYSE DASH opened at $131.78 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.40.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,236,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 148,466 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DASH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.68.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.