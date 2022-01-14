Insider Selling: nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ran Bareket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Ran Bareket sold 7,278 shares of nLIGHT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $179,257.14.

On Monday, November 22nd, Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of nLIGHT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $192,880.02.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Ran Bareket sold 336 shares of nLIGHT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $9,213.12.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $23.32 on Friday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $72.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 212.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in nLIGHT by 84.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in nLIGHT during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in nLIGHT during the second quarter worth $213,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LASR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

