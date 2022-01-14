Insider Selling: Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CFO Sells 6,747 Shares of Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $87.49 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.20.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 52.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,854 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $105,826,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,687,000 after buying an additional 662,658 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 26.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,277,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,105,000 after buying an additional 480,603 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,072,000 after buying an additional 465,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. MKM Partners upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

