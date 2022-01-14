Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $103.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.77. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $111.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $97,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $6,023,475. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 112.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 14.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth $240,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

