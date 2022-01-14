Inspire Investing LLC Buys New Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

WBS stock opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.49.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

WBS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

