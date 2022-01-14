Inspire Investing LLC Has $242,000 Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,788 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average is $25.05. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $31.31.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFM. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.