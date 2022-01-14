Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,545 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,999,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,938,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter.

CYTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $47.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average is $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, insider David Cragg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $872,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,333 shares of company stock worth $9,843,322. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

