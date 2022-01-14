Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 2,753 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,718 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in 3D Systems by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.14.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $87,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $126,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,726 shares of company stock worth $561,472. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

DDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

