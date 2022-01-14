Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,528 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 1,577.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Heartland Express by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Express by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

HTLD stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

