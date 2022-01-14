Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 1.8% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 3.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 11.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 4.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HFC opened at $35.26 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HFC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

