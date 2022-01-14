Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 1.8% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 3.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 11.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 4.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
NYSE HFC opened at $35.26 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35.
In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on HFC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.
HollyFrontier Company Profile
HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.
