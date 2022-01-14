Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $403.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will post $403.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $403.15 million to $403.40 million. Integra LifeSciences reported sales of $388.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IART shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Shares of IART traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.24. 468,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.06. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.32.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 282,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,669,586. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $1,969,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 127.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 98.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 197,640 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 98,287 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 5.5% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,167 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,807 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

