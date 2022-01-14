Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 931,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Intel were worth $49,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $55.12. The company had a trading volume of 260,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,320,560. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. UBS Group cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

