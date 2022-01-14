Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Down 5.3%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s share price was down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $98.68 and last traded at $99.66. Approximately 21,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 912,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.24.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.42 and a 200-day moving average of $136.67.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $318,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

