International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $134.67. 71,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,571,923. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $120.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

