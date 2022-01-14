International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 211.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 107.6% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $48.79. The stock had a trading volume of 28,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,094. International Paper has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.83.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.31.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

