Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.92. 2,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,047. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.86.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $280,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $327,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,856 shares of company stock valued at $21,260,305 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,215 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,072,000 after acquiring an additional 565,285 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 199.2% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 585,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,812,000 after acquiring an additional 389,514 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,037.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 292,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 266,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 531.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 301,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 253,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

See Also: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.