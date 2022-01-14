Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUI opened at $34.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.14. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 112.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $664,000.

About Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

