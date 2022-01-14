Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ingredion (INGR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ingredion (NYSE: INGR) recently:

1/11/2022 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

1/5/2022 – Ingredion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/29/2021 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock.

12/28/2021 – Ingredion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/21/2021 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Ingredion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/8/2021 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Ingredion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2021 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2021 – Ingredion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/23/2021 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

11/16/2021 – Ingredion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of INGR opened at $100.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.24 and its 200-day moving average is $92.58. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.82 and a 12 month high of $101.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Ingredion by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Ingredion by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter worth $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

