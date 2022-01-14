Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/13/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $72.00 to $80.00.

1/6/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $72.00 to $80.00.

1/5/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $72.00.

12/21/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:PNW opened at $71.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.19%.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 142.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 23,488 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

