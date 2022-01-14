Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 8,243 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the average volume of 469 call options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOANN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $10.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.18. JOANN has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.84 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 68.21% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

In other news, Director Darrell Webb sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $1,312,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 78,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $778,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

