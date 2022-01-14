Investors Buy Large Volume of SPX FLOW Call Options (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,154 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 7,593% compared to the average daily volume of 67 call options.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $85.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.66. SPX FLOW has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $88.55.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter worth about $618,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.