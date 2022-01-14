Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Sports Entertainment Acquisition (NYSE:SEAH)

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 33,201 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 262% compared to the average volume of 9,169 call options.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Sports Entertainment Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,520,000. HBK Investments L P increased its holdings in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,804,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 586,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 146,483 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

SEAH opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. Sports Entertainment Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $12.48.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Company Profile

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

